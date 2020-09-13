For UP Police Jobs Notified In 2016, Exam To Be Held In December 2020

UP police exam in December, Check details here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified that it will conduct exams on December 19 and 20 for one of the recruitment notified in 2016. The exam will be held in offline mode.

Through this exam, the Board will select and recommend candidates to fill more than 5,000 vacancies in Prison Administration and Reform Department.

In July, the Board had notified that the exams will be held in November, though it had not mentioned any dates.

The recent notification, released on September 11, in this regard is available on the official website of the UPPRPB.

In another related development, the Board will fill over 9,500 vacancies in Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander PAC/ Sub Inspectors Armed Police and Fire Station Second Officer posts. For this it is planning to hire an external agency to conduct the recruitment process. For 9,500 vacancies, the board expects the agency to handle close to 10 lakh candidates.

The exam is likely to be a computer based test. The board wants the agency to conduct exam at various centres in the state, release answer key and invite objections and to the answer keys against it and then finalise the answer keys and prepare final result of the exam.

