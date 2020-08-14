UP Police Recruitment Board To Hire Agency To Fill Over 9,500 Vacancies

The agency should be prepared to manage close to 10 lakh candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is likely to fill over 9,500 vacancies in Sub Inspector (Civil Police), Platoon Commander PAC/ Sub Inspectors Armed Police and Fire Station Second Officer posts soon.

The Board is planning to rope in external agency to conduct the exam and has floated tender notice regarding this.

Agencies having prior work experience with UPSC, State Public Service Commissions and others have been invited to bid.

The agency will conduct all the recruitment related activities including the formalities before and after the written test.

The agency should be prepared to manage close to 10 lakh candidates.

It should be able to conduct computer based test at various centres in the state, invite objections to the answer keys, finalise the answer keys, prepare the result, send call letters for document verification and prepare final result as per the logic given by the board.

It should also set up a helpline for candidates based on website and phone support and should communicate candidates information related to exam through SMS.

Among other criteria set for the agency, the UP police recruitment board also envisages creating question bank. It wants the agency to create 10,000 objective type questions or more as per the syllabus and guidance of the board for general knowledge, general Hindi, numerical and mental ability, mental aptitude and reasoning ability.

