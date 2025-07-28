Bihar Gangster Killed In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh

A gangster wanted in a high-profile murder case in Bihar was killed in an encounter with police in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said here on Monday.

The gunfight broke out on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Additional Director General (ADG) of UP STF Amitabh Yash said in a statement.

The exchange of fire took place in the Simbhaoli area of Hapur district, involving the Noida unit of the special task force of the Uttar Pradesh Police, along with Bihar Police and Hapur police.

During the encounter, the gangster sustained a gunshot injury to his chest and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, he said.

According to ADG Yash, a significant quantity of firearms, cartridges, and other items were seized.

The dead has been identified as Dabloo Yadav, a resident of Sahebpur Kamal area in Begusarai district of Bihar. He was a wanted criminal in a murder case and carried a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head.

Yadav was the main accused in the abduction and murder of Vikash Kumar alias Rakesh Kadam, the block president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM party) and a social worker, in Begusarai district, the STF said.

On May 24, 2025, Yadav, with the help of his gang, kidnapped Kadam from the Sahebpur Kamal area and took him to the riverine 'diara' region where he was killed and buried under sand to conceal the body, the STF added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)