Registration For National Eligibility Test (NET) Concludes Next Week

UGC, CSIR NET 2019: Last date to apply October 9 at nta.ac.in.

Online registration for the National Eligibility Test (NET), for UGC and CSIR, will conclude next week. This is for the first time the government's exam conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA), would conduct the NET for CSIR. While UGC NET will be held on December 2-6, the CSIR NET will be held on December 15. Results of both the exams will be released by December 31.

Apply For UGC NET

Apply For CSIR NET

Candidates can pay the exam fee till October 10.

A week later after completing the application process, NTA would allow candidates to correct the entries made in the application form. The application form editing window will be open from October 18 till October 25.

National Eligibility Test (NET) is held twice a year to determine the eligibility of a candidate for junior research fellowship and lectureship or assistant professorship. Those who qualify for JRF are eligible for lectureship/ assistant professorship also, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

UGC NET is held in 81 subjects for five days and CSIR NET is held in 5 subjects and is conducted in a single day.

Admit cards will be released on November 9.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.