National Testing Agency Begins Registration For December UGC NET Exam; Details Here

UGC NET 2019 application process begins for December exam

UGC NET 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the application process for UGC NET December 2019. The last date to apply for the UGC NET exam to be conducted in December is October 9, 2019 and the last date to submit application fee is October 10, 2019. Eligible candidates can apply online only. The application link is available on the official website for NTA NET, 'ntanet.ac.in'.

The UGC NET 2019 application process will not be completed without payment of application fee. The application fee for Unreserved category candidates is Rs. 1000, for EWS category General candidates and Non-Creamy layer OBC candidates is Rs. 500, and finally for SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates is Rs. 250. Candidates will have to pay additional GST charges as applicable.

After the conclusion of the application process, candidates will be allowed to make corrections in particulars filled in application form from October 18 to October 25, 2019.

The admit cards for the UGC NET December 2019 exam will be released on November 9, 2019. The examination will be conducted from December 2 to December 6, 2019. The exam will be conducted in two-shifts on each day.

The UGC NET examination will be conducted for 81 subjects. Candidates are advised to check the exam notification for the list of subjects before filling the application form. They should also check the list of subjects at post-graduation level which are allowed for appearing in UGC NET exam.

Not having required qualification in the relevant subject or an equivalent subject can lead to disqualification despite successful application submission.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.