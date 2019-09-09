UGC NET December Exam Registration Begins Today

The UGC NET will be held from December 2 till December 6.

Online registration for the UGC NET December exam will begin today. National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, will release the online application on its official website. Candidates can fill the application forms and submit it till October 9.

The UGC NET will be held from December 2 till December 6. Candidates who wish to take the exam can go through the syllabus at ugcnetonline.in.

As of now, the detailed advertisement for the exam, which will be useful for those candidates who will take the exam for the first time, is yet to be released.

The previous UGC NET was held in June in which more than 60 thousand candidates have qualified. Total 55,701 candidates have qualified in the Assistant Professor category and 4,756 candidates have qualified in the JRF and Assistant Professor category.

The June UGC NET was conducted for 6 days and more than 9 lakh candidates took the exam.

The number of candidates to be qualified in the UGC NET exam (total slots or Eligibility for Assistant Professor) is equal to 6% of the candidates appeared in both the papers of NET.

