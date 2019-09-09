CSIR NET Registration Begins Today

NTA to helm CSIR NET. Online registration for December exam begins today.

Registration for the CSIR NET December exam will begin today. The application forms will be available online till October 9. The CSIR NET will be held on December 15.

This will be the maiden CSIR NET to be helmed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Till June 2019, the exam was conducted by the CSIR. The CSIR NET is held for determining the eligibility for Lectureship and for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship in Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

The exam would be a computer based, this year onwards.

Till June 2019, there was no upper age limit for the Lectureship while the age limit for research fellowship was 28 years.

Though the exam will be conducted by NTA, the syllabus and pattern of the examination shall remain the same, confirmed the CSIR.

Like the UGC NET, which is also conducted by the NTA, the CSIR NET is held twice a year.

In the previous exam which was held in June, a total of 3690 candidates qualified for lectureship while 2150 candidates were declared to be eligible for availing the junior research fellowship.

Details of the CSIR NET December 2019 will be available on the official website nta.ac.in.

