National Testing Agency To Helm CSIR-NET

In a first, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will take the helm of the CSIR's National Eligibility Test (NET). The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducts the NET for determining the eligibility for Lectureship and for awarding the Junior Research Fellowship in Chemical Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences.

NTA will conduct the CSIR NET, starting from December 2019.

The exam will be computer based.

The second edition of the CSIR NET 2019 will be held on December 15. Online registration for the same will begin on September 9.

Registration for CSIR NET June 2020 will begin on March 16.

With this, NTA will steer 16 competitive entrance exams for undergraduate admissions in 2020- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) main, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) MBA Admission, UGC NET, Common Management Admission Test (CMAT), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT), All India AYUSH Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET), National Council for Hotel Management (NCHM) JEE, IGNOU MBA, ICAR's Agriculture Admission Test, JNU entrance test and Delhi University entrance test.

