National Testing Agency Releases Exam Calendar For 2020

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the detailed calendar for entrance and competitive examinations it will conduct in the remaining months of 2019 and 2020. The calendar includes schedule for exams like UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET), CSIR UGC NET, IIFT MBA Admission Test, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for both attempts, and Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT).

In September 2019, NTA will begin application process for IIFT MBA Admission Test, UGC NET December 2019, and CSIR UGC NET December 2019. The application process for all these exams will begin on September 9.

The IIFT entrance exam will be conducted on December 11, 2019. The UGC NET December 2019 exam will be held in Computer-based mode from December 2 to December 6 and CSIR UGC NET December 2019 exam will be held on December 15, 2019.

The agency will then conduct application process for CMAT 2020 and GPAT 2020 from November 1 to November 30. Both these examinations will be conducted on January 24, 2020.

JEE Main 2020 will again be held twice. NEET for admission to undergraduate courses (NEET UG) will be conducted only once, on May 3, 2020. NEET UG will be a pen-paper based test.

To ease the transition from OMR based exam to computer-based exam, NTA had established Test Practice Centres (TPCs) across India. The TPCs will be open every Saturday and Sunday for prospective candidates starting from September 1, 2019. Candidates who are planning to appear for any of the Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) held by NTA will need to register for taking mock tests at the TPC on NTA's official website.

