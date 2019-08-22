NEET UG Only Once In 2020; National Testing Agency Releases Schedule

NEET UG exam for MBBS, BDS admission will be held in May 2020

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be conducted only once in 2020. There were talks of conducting NEET UG twice a year, a la JEE Main. However, the decision was withdrawn and NEET remains an annual entrance exam which will be conducted in pen-paper mode. NEET UG is the only exam which is being conducted in OMR-based mode by NTA.

Coming back to the schedule for NEET UG exam, the online application process for NEET UG will begin on December 2, 2019 and conclude on December 31, 2019.

The downloading of admit cards for NEET UG 2020 will begin on March 27, 2020. The NEET exam is scheduled on May 3, 2020. The result for NEET UG will be released on June 4 next year.

NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

AIIMS and JIPMER conduct their own entrance examinations. Though, the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, which was recently passed by the parliament, and which now replaces Medical Council of India Bill had proposed conducting only one medical entrance exam and do away with separate entrance tests for AIIMS and JIPMER. A formal announcement in this regard has not been made yet.

Apart from NEET UG, NTA has also released schedule for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020. The application process for AIAPGET 2020 will begin on January 1 and conclude on January 31, 2020.

