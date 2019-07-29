Lok Sabha Passes National Medical Commission Bill 2019

Lok Sabha has passed the National Medical Commission Bill 2019

Lok Sabha has passed the National Medical Commission Bill 2019, according to ANI. The Bill will now be presented in the upper house of Parliament. The NMC Bill, among other provisions, seeks to replace Medical Council of India, the regulating body for medical education in the country, with National Medical Commission.

Apart from the Medical Commission, the Bill has been in the limelight for some of its other provisions like doing away with NEET PG exam, and introduction of National Exit Test (NEXT) in the last year of MBBS which would double up as an entrance test for PG medical and dental courses.

"According to the amendments made in the fresh NMC Bill, entry into the PG programmes will be on the basis of the results of the National Exit Test (NEXT), which would be held as a common exam across the country. So the candidates would not have to appear in a separate exam after clearing the MBBS final exam for admission to PG courses," a source explained.

The draft NMC Bill introduced in 2017 had also made provisions for a bridge course for Ayush practitioners to practice modern medicine to a limited extent. After receiving much criticism, the said provision was removed from the current NMC Bill.

The NMC Bill 2019 has received mixed reviews in the medical community with some hailing it as a much needed replacement for the 'corrupt' MCI, while others protesting against it and calling it "anti-poor and anti-students".

