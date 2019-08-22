JEE Main 2020: National Testing Agency Releases Schedule For January, April Exams

JEE Main 2020: NTA has released the exam schedule for JEE Main exam to be conducted next year

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the schedule for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020. NTA has released application and exam dates for JEE Main exam which will be conducted in January and in April. The application process for JEE Main January 2020 will begin on September 2 and end on September 30, 2019.

The admit cards for JEE Main January 2020 will be released on December 6, 2019. The examination will be conducted in multiple sessions between January 6 and January 11, 2020.

The result for JEE Main 2020 January exam will tentatively be released on January 31, 2020.

The second JEE Main exam for 2020 will be conducted from April 3 to April 9, 2020. The application process for the April 2020 JEE Main exam will begin on February 7 and conclude on March 7, 2019.

The admit cards for JEE Main April 2020 will be released on March 16. The JEE Main April 2020 result will tentatively be released on April 30, 2020.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses offered at NITs, IIITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutes.

Apart from admission to engineering courses, JEE Main ranks and scores are also used to shortlist candidates for appearing in JEE Advanced exam. JEE Advanced is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered at IITs.

Until this year, the top 2,24,000 rank holders in JEE Main were shortlisted and eligible for JEE Advanced exam.

In case, a student appears in both the exams, the best rank/score of the two will be considered for shortlisting and counselling purposes.

