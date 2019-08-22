National Testing Agency Releases Exam Schedules For UGC NET, CSIR UGC NET

UGC NET and CSIR UGC NET December 2019 application process will begin in September

UGC NET 2019: The application process for UGC NET December 2019 exam will begin on September 9, 2019. Candidates will have a window of one month to complete the application process as the last date for UGC NET December 2019 application is October 9, 2019. The admit cards for UGC NET December exam will be released on November 9, 2019. NTA will be conducting UGC NET in computer-based mode from December 2 to December 6, 2019.

The result for UGC NET December 2019 exam will be released tentatively on December 31, 2019.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which will conduct the UGC NET exam has also released the schedule for the UGC NET June 2020 exam. The application process for UGC NET June 2020 exam will begin on March 16 and conclude on April 16, 2020.

The admit cards for June 2020 UGC NET will be released on May 15, 2020. The UGC NET June 2020 exam will be conducted in multiple sessions from June 15 to June 20. The result for the UGC NET June 2020 exam will be released on July 5, 2019.

Apart from the UGC NET exam, NTA will also be conducting the CSIR UGC NET exam. The application process for CSIR UGC NET December 2020 exam will begin on September 9 and end on October 9, 2019. The admit cards will be available from November 9, 2019. CSIR UGC NET December 2019 will be conducted on December 15 and its result will be released on December 31, 2019.

The application process for CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam will begin on March 16 2020 and conclude on April 15 2020. The admit cards will be available for download from May 15, 2020.

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 exam will be held on June 21, 2019 and its result will be released on July 5, 2020.

Before result declaration, NTA will also release provisional answer key for all these exams and provide candidates with the opportunity to submit objection, if any.

