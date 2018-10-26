SSC MTS Notification 2018 Next Week

SSC MTS Notification 2018 On November 3

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the official notification for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff recruitment on November 3, 2018. The recruitment notice will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is a General Central Service Group 'C' Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Central Government Ministries / Departments / Offices, in different States / Union Territories. Class 10 pass candidates who wish to join the Staff Selection Commission can apply for the recruitment.

Meanwhile for stenographer recruitment, SSC has begun online registration. The last date to apply is November 19, 2018. Likewise for Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination online registration will end on November 19.

Candidates shall have to deposit application fees as set by the Commission. All Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying application fee, as per extant government orders.

The age limit for applying to the SSC MTS 2018 notice is 18-25 years. However the upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories and for those belonging to the OBC category it is 3 years.

SSC MTS exam will be held in two papers: objective and descriptive. The descriptive paper will be qualifying in nature. The question paper will be bilingual: English and Hindi.

