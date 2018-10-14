Narmada Control Authority Notifies Junior Engineer Recruitment, Selection Through SSC JE 2018 Exam

Junior Engineer Jobs Under Narmada Control Authority

Narmada Control Authority (NCA), Madhya Pradesh has announced recruitment for Junior Engineer posts. A total of 6 posts have been notified by NCA in civil and electrical disciplines for its offices located at Indore, Bhopal and Vadodara. Selection to these posts will be through the Junior Engineer exam 2018 to be conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC); official notification for the exam will be released on December 15. Details about the SSC JE exam 2018 will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in and the online registration will be done at ssconline.nic.in.

Candidates interested to apply for the NCA JE recruitment, should apply in January-June 2019. The six month long registration process is in view of the SSC JE 2018 exam. 'The detailed advertisement including other terms and conditions for the recruitment to the above posts and registration process with NCA will be available on NCA website nca.gov.in in due course of time,' reads the job notice.

NCA will select candidates on the basis of SSC JE 2018 exam score. Short listing of candidates for document verification will be done based on the sum of tier-l and tier-ll results of SSC JE Exam, 2018.

