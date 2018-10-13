CSIR UGC NET 2018 Registration Date Extended; Check New Date Here

CSIR UGC NET 2018 Registration Date Extended, Apply Now @ Csirhrdg.res.in

The last date for registration CSIR UGC NET December 2018 examination has been extended to October 17, 2018. Earlier, last date for the registration of CSIR UGC NET, which is conducted as an academic competitive exam for Research Fellowships to bright young men and women for training in methods of research under expert guidance of faculty members or scientists working in University Departments, National Laboratories and Institutions in various fields of Science, was scheduled to end on October 15. The next UGC NET exam will be held on December 16, 2018. The registration process for CSIR UGC NET can be completed on the official website of the exam, csirhrdg.res.in.

Online registration for the exam began on September 25.

CSIR, on behalf of UGC, conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) for the award of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and for determining eligibility for appointment of Lecturers in Chemical Sciences, Earth/ Atmospheric/ Ocean/ Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

While the maximum age limit for JRF (NET) is 28 years, there is no upper age limit for Lectureship.

CSIR UGC NET 2018: How to apply online

Before applying online, candidates are advised to go through the detailed information bulletin available at CSIR, HRDG website.

Follow these steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2018:

Go to the official website of Human Resource Development Group of CSIR, csirhrdg.res.in

Click on the link "Apply Online" given near the CSIR UGC NET announcements

On next page, register yourself after using the link provided there

After registration, login again

After filling the online application, candidates should preview their entire application form and make changes if required before final submission of online application.

After successful submission of ONLINE Application, an Application Number will be auto-generated.