SSC CGL 2017 Final Result Expected Soon. Details Here

SSC CGL results are expected at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017 final results on November 15, according to a status reported released by the Commission recently. Meanwhile, a fresh plea was filed in the Supreme Court recently seeking stay on issuing of joining letters to the selected candidates of 'tainted' exam, till the apex court appointed committee submits its report. A response in this regard from the Commission is awaited. The SSC CGL results are expected to be announced on the official website of the Commission, at ssc.nic.in.

The top court had constituted a 7-member committee to suggest measures to make entrance exams meant for jobs and admissions in educational institutions fool proof, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The SSC is a central government body which conducts examinations to recruit staff at multiple levels in various ministries and departments.

Several lakh students appear in SSC examination each year and enter government services in Group C and D Categories of jobs once they qualify.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level exam has a four-tier system, in which tier I and tier II are computer-based, while in tier III and IV, job applicants take up a descriptive paper and a computer proficiency test or skill test.

The Commission was recently met with protest from candidates who had appeared in the CGL 2017 examination about delay in the final result. Candidates demanding that result be released without further delay made the hashtag 'GiveCGL17Result' trending on Twitter.

SSC, on its part, had released a clarification about both CGL 2017 and CHSL 2017 final result in August.

The Commission clarified that the evaluation of Skill Test, which is the Tier III of SSC CGL selection process, takes about 3-4 months. The document verification process and skill test for CGL 2017 applicants was conducted in July this year.

The delay in SSC CGL 2017 recruitment process is also due to the interim injunction placed by the Supreme Court on CGL 2017 result declaration.

The stay by the apex court was vacated on May 9, 2019 and immediately after the order was vacated, the Commission declared the list of qualified candidates of CGLE 2017 for Document Verification / Skill Test.

Meanwhile, the Commission is in the process of completing recruitment processes for SSC CGL 2018 and has gradually begun the recruitment processes meant for 2019.

(With PTI Inputs)

Click here for more Jobs News



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.