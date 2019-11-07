SSC CGL Marks For Tier 2 Exams Released. Check Here

SSC CGL 2018: Marks released for Tier II exams @ ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of the candidates who had appeared in the Tier II of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2018. The Commission had announced the SSC CGL Tier II results on October 25 and 50,293 candidates qualified for the Tier III exam. The result and marks are available on Commission's official website, ssc.nic.in. The Commission released the final answer keys of SSC CGL in October last week.

Out of the total candidates who have qualified in the SSC CGL 2018 Tier II exam, 5009 have qualified for AAO (Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer) post, 2672 have qualified for JSO (Junior Statistical Officer), and 50,240 have qualified for all other posts.

"The Staff Selection Commission declared the result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination, 2018 on 25.10.2019. Now the Commission has decided to upload the marks of candidates who appeared in Tier-II of CGL Examination, 2018. Candidates may check their marks from 07.11.2019 to 06.12.2019 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password through the link provided below," a statement regarding SSC CGL marks said.

"Paper-I and Paper-II of Tier-II Examination were conducted in multiple shifts, therefore, marks scored by the candidates in Paper-I and Paper-II have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission on its website on 07.02.2019. Such normalized marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of Examination (i.e. Tier-III)," the Commission said in another statement.

Candidates who have qualified for more than one post can appear for Tier III exam only once.

The SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be held on December 29, 2019. The status of city of examination for Tier III will be released on the regional SSC websites 15 days prior to the exam. The Tier III admit card will be released 4 days prior to the exam.

