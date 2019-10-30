SSC Releases CGL Final Answer Key

SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be conducted on December 29, 2019.

Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the Central hiring body which conducts recruitment to various government departments and ministries, has released the SSC CGL answer key for the Tier II examination held for the recruitment year 2018. The SSC CGL or Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 (Tier-II) final answer keys along with question papers have been released on the official website ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had declared the result of CGL Tier-II 2018 recruitment examination on October 25, 2019.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of candidates on 30.10.2019," a statement from the Commission said.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective question paper along with the final SSC CGL answer keys by using the link given on the official website of the Commission.

The facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. upto November 29, 2019.

The candidates' may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit, the Commission notification said.

SSC CGL final answer key 2018 direct link

50,293 candidates qualified in the Tier II exam to become eligible for Tier III of the CGL exam.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be conducted on December 29, 2019.

SSC CGL 2018 Tier III exam will be conducted in offline mode and will be a descriptive paper.

By descriptive it means that instead of choosing one option out of four options provided for a question, candidates will have to write detailed answers. The most common questions asked in SSC CGL descriptive paper are essay-writing or precis writing or letter/application writing questions.

Click here for more Jobs News

b

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.