RRB Group D, Other Exams' Application Status Expected Soon

RRB group D and other exam application status can be expected soon.

RRB NTPC application status has been released. It is likely that the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will release the application status of other exams which have been scheduled to begin on the same day as the RRB NTPC exam. The exams for selection to Group D and Isolated & Ministerial category posts will also begin on December 15 along with non technical popular category (NTPC) posts.

Today, the RRBs have released the status of all the application forms for the NTPC exam. Candidates whose applications have been accepted will receive the hall tickets next and will appear for the exam. RRBs had notified in February 2019 on why certain applications can get rejected.

A total of 2.4 crore applications have been registered for the NTPC, group D and isolated and ministerial category posts in the railways.

The exams were initially scheduled in June-October, 2019 but were not held.

The exam dates were announced on September 5, 2020.

"Indian Railways had notified 3 types of vacancies. These were 35208 for NTPC (non technical popular categories like guards, office clerks, commercial clerks etc), 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories (Steno & Teaches etc) and 103769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman etc). In all RRBs had notified a total of 1.40 lakh such vacancies for NTPC categories, Level-1 Posts and isolated and miscellaneous categories. Against the above vacancies, RRBs had received more than 2.40 crore applications. The Computer Based Test (CBT) for above vacancies had to be deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown which was imposed throughout country," an official statement had said on September 5.

"Now that experience of conduct examination for the JEE for IITs and NEET is there, it was felt that Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to Covid pandemic," it added.

