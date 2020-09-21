RRBs Release Application Status Of NTPC Exam: What's Next?

RRB NTPC exam is scheduled in December.

The railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have released the application status of the RRB NTPC exam. With this, candidates who have applied for recruitment to railways' non-technical popular category (NTPC) posts will be able to know their candidature for the exam. Candidates whose application has been accepted will be able to take the RRB NTPC exam, others cannot appear for the exam.

Know Why RRBs Can Reject Your Application

RRB NTPC Application Status Out: What's Next?

Detailed exam schedule will be announced next. The RRBs will start the exam on December 15. Over 2.4 crore applications have been registered for the RRB NTPC exam. The total number of candidates who will sit for the exam may remain the same or decrease. Following the pattern followed in previous exams and taking special precautions against COVID-19 infection, the RRBs may conduct the exam over many days and in multiple shifts. Details of the exam shifts, timing, reporting timing will be released by the RRBs soon.

Hall tickets or admit cards of the exam will be released soon. The hall ticket is one of the most important document that carries the identity of a candidate and ensures the candidature to sit for the exam. The hall ticket will have the details of the exam centre, session, reporting time and other exam related rules.

The RRBs may allow candidates to change their preference of exam centre. Recruiting bodies like UPSC had allowed candidates to change their preferences of exam centres. This was done to make it convenient for the candidates to appear for the exam as many candidates had shifted or were in containment zones after the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, the railways has not notified anything regarding this.

Click here for more Jobs News