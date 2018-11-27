OTET 2018: Online Application Process To End Soon; Check Details Here

OTET 2018 Application: OTET 2018 online application process will end today. Candidates, who fulfill the OTET 2018 eligibility criteria, are advised to complete the application fee payment process today by 11:45 pm. Only those candidates who complete the payment process first will be allowed to fill the online application form. The application fee payment for OTET 2018 ends today and candidates will have time till tomorrow midnight to fill application forms.

OTET 2018: How To Apply

Step One: On visiting the website "Log in to your account" screen shall be displayed.

Step Two: If you have already registered, enter your e-Mail ID, Password and click "Login" button

(Otherwise click on "Click Here for New Registration" to register. On clicking "Click Here for New Registration". Enter the required details there. After clicking "Submit Button" you will be directed again to the "Login to you Account" page where you have to enter your e-Mail ID & Password (created by you) and click "Login" again.)

Step Three: Fill personal information plus other three sections

Step Four: In case information submitted by you as seen from "Information Sheet" is correct, click "Next Payment & Declaration" button to go for "Declaration & Payment".

Step Five: After clicking "Yes-Final Submit" in the Declaration and Payment page, no information can be edited. The Payment can be made through State Bank of India only in following three ways. (i) Net Banking (Online Mode) (ii) ATM Card (Online Mode) (iii) Cash payment through bank challan.

It is important to remember that after payment is authenticated, you will be able to download the "Acknowledgement Receipt".

After payment of application fee you can login to your account again and complete filling the application form.

