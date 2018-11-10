OTET 2018 Notification Released, Online Application To Begin Soon

The OTET 2018 online link will be available from November 12, 2018

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, has invited online application for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET), 2018. The OTET applications will be received through online mode only through the website bseodisha.ac.in. The OTET 2018 online link will be available from November 12, 2018, 8 am to November 27, 2018, 11.45 pm. The payment of fee shall be done through SBI Collect either in online or offline mode latest by 11.45 pm of November 27, 2018. However, filling up of OTET 2018 forms through online can be carried out till November 28, 2018 midnight. The step by step instructions for online registration, applicability and eligibility of candidates, syllabus and its structure, instructions for physical handicapped candidates and format for continuing certificate are available on the official website.

OTET is applicable to all candidates who possess requisite academic and training qualifications with requisite percentage of marks and to all candidates pursuing the final year of the teacher training courses before the date of publication of advertisement for conducting OTET who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State Government, private aided schools and private unaided schools in the State of Odisha.

54% Indian Parents Encourage Their Children To Become Teachers: Study

However, the candidates intending to seek employment as teachers in private un-aided schools may also have the option of appearing at Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by Central Government through CBSE, if they want to.

The candidates after being qualified in OTET can also apply for further improvement.

OTET 2018 Paper Pattern

OTET examination consists of two papers; Paper I and Paper II.

Total duration of the test in each paper shall be two and half hours and all OTET questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct.

The question papers in non-language subjects will be bilingual i.e. in Odia and English.

Following languages shall be offered in Language: Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali.

The candidate has to choose any one of the above languages for Language-I subject.

Language-II subject will be English for all candidates and there will be no negative marking in OTET exam.

Candidates can appear Paper I or Paper II or both the papers as per their eligibility. The candidates appearing both Papers I and II will have to fill up application form separately.

OTET 2018: Important Things To Know

OTET 2018 Exam Details Download / View OTET 2018 APPLICABILITY & ELIGIBILITY Click Here OTET 2018 Instruction for PH Candidates Click Here OTET 2018 Step by Step Instruction Click Here Syllabus & Structure for OTET 2018 Click Here Format for Continuing Certificate OTET 2018 Click Here Notification for Online Application for OTET 2018 Click Here

Click here for more Jobs News

