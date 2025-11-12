Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2025: Exam On December 17, Apply Directly Here

Odisha OTET 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has started the registration process for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 today, November 12, 2025. Candidates interested to become an eligible teacher can apply for the test on the official website of the board - bseodisha.nic.in. The examination/test will be held on December 17, 2025 in two shifts - from 9 am to 11:30 am (Paper 1) and 2 pm to 4: 30 pm (Paper 2).

Odisha OTET Registration 2025: How To Apply For OTET 2025?

Visit the official website https://onlineapp.bseodisha.ac.in/otet2025/

On the homepage, click on "Login" for either Paper 1, Paper 2 or for both papers.

Then, click here on "New Registration" and enter your name, mobile number and other detais.

Enter the detailed as required and you will be successfully registered for the test.

The last date to fill the application form and pay the fees is November 26, 2025 (11:45 pm). The admit card will be released on December 10, 2025.

The official notice has mentioned that no changes in personal data, address, caste, subject etc will be entertained once filled. Also, as mentioned in the notice, the last date for submitting applications will not be extended. Therefore, candidates must ensure they complete their submissions on time.