OTET 2018 Registration To Begin Soon @ Bseodisha.ac.in, Here's How To Apply

Odisha Board Of Secondary Education or BSE, Odisha has released the official notification for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 or OTET 2018. The registration for OTET 2018 is open from November 12, 2018, 08.00 a.m. till November 27, 2018, midnight. According to the OTET 2018 notification, no application through offline mode will be accepted by Board. Registration can be done 24 x 7 on visiting the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Before going for OTET registration, the candidate should read the Instructions, eligibility and applicability for appearing at the OTET-2018.

OTET 2018 Registration: How to apply

Follow these steps to apply for OTET 2018:

Step I: On visiting the website "Log in to your account" screen shall be displayed.

Step II: If you have already registered, enter your e-Mail ID, Password and click "Login" button

(Otherwise click on "Click Here for New Registration" to register. On clicking "Click Here for New Registration". Enter the required details there. After clicking "Submit Button" you will be directed again to the "Login to you Account" page where you have to enter your e-Mail ID & Password (created by you) and click "Login" again.)

Step III: Fill personal information plus other three sections

Step IV: In case information submitted by you as seen from "Information Sheet" is correct, click "Next Payment & Declaration" button to go for "Declaration & Payment".

Step V: After clicking "Yes-Final Submit" in the Declaration and Payment page, no information can be edited. The Payment can be made through State Bank of India only in following three ways. (i) Net Banking (Online Mode) (ii) ATM Card (Online Mode) (iii) Cash payment through bank challan.

It is important to remember that after payment is authenticated, you will be eligible for downloading the "Acknowledgement Receipt".

This document has very importance and has to be kept for future reference. In case "Acknowledgement Receipt" is not received, you will not be eligible to appear at the examination.

OTET 2018: Fee details

The following fee shall be applicable for candidates appearing at the OTET 2018.

(a) For SC & ST Category of candidates :- Rs.300/- (Rupees Three Hundred) Only.

(b) For Other Category of candidates :- Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) Only.

Candidates can appear Paper I or Paper II or both the papers as per their eligibility. The candidates appearing both Papers I and II will have to fill up application form separately.

