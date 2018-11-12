OTET 2018 Online Application Starts Today; Check Eligibility Criteria

The application process for Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) 2018 will begin form today. The online application link will be active from 2 pm today. The application will be accepted only in online mode. OTET 2018 will be conducted for two papers. Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria for both the papers can apply and appear for both the papers.

OTET is a required qualifying criterion for candidates who aspire to become teachers for Classes-I to VIII in the schools of the State Govt., private aided schools and private unaided schools in the State of Odisha.

OTET 2018 Important Dates

Commencement of application process: November 12, 2018

Last date for payment of application fee through SBI Collect: November 27, 2018

Last date to fill application form: November 28, 2018

OTET 2018 Eligibility Criteria

Required academic qualification for Category A

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed.).

OR,

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations, 2002.

OR,

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

OR,

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2 year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR,

Graduation and two year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR,

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), on the condition that who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education from any NCTE Recognised Institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two years of such appointment as primary teacher.

Required academic qualification for Category B

Graduation and 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR,

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1 year bachelor in Education (B.Ed.).

OR,

Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1 year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard.

OR,

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

OR,

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4 year B.A./ B.Sc, Ed or B.A. Ed./ B.Sc. Ed.

OR,

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1 year B.Ed. (Special Education).

Note: Candidates are advised to go through the official OTET notification for detailed eligibility criteria.



