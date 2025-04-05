<i>Test</i> Review: R Madhavan And Nayanthara's Film Ultimately Fails Its Own Examination

There's something poetically ironic about a film named Test that ultimately fails its own examination.

Like a promising student who masters the theoretical but stumbles in application, S Sashikanth's directorial debut swings ambitiously at profound themes yet connects only intermittently, leaving viewers with the lingering sensation of potential unrealised.

In the sprawling metropolis of Chennai, three lives intersect against the backdrop of a high-stakes India-Pakistan cricket match. Arjun Venkatraman (Siddharth), once India's cricketing superstar, now faces the twilight of his career, his form deteriorating as rapidly as his relationships with wife Padma (Meera Jasmine) and son Adi.

Meanwhile, schoolteacher Kumudha (Nayanthara) harbours an intense desire for motherhood following a devastating miscarriage, scheduling one final chance at IVF that coincidentally falls on the last day of the critical match.

Her husband, Saravanan (R Madhavan), an MIT-educated scientist masquerading as a canteen owner, secretly pursues a revolutionary hydro-fuel project while drowning in debt to loan sharks who themselves answer to a match-fixing syndicate headed by jeweller Dharmesh (Vinay Varma).

The premise carries genuine intrigue - three individuals, each facing their own personal test, their fates intertwined through circumstances both contrived and consequential. The film makes a valiant attempt to explore moral ambiguity and the lengths to which obsession can drive otherwise rational people.

"The world doesn't exist in binary, it's f***ing unreasonable," says Saravanan in one pivotal scene, a statement that seems to function as the film's philosophical backbone.

Yet for all its ambitious thematic aspirations, Test struggles with execution. At 145 minutes, the film becomes an endurance test itself, meandering through repetitive emotional beats while failing to cultivate genuine connections with its protagonists.

Character development occurs through exposition rather than organic revelation - we're told about Kumudha's maternal desires, Arjun's professional anxieties and Saravanan's scientific ambitions rather than experiencing these yearnings alongside them.

Performance quality varies widely across the ensemble. Madhavan delivers the standout turn, making Saravanan's descent into desperation uncomfortably believable, his eyes conveying instability from his first appearance.

Nayanthara navigates Kumudha's emotional turbulence with admirable restraint, though the script sometimes reduces her character to a one-dimensional conception of motherhood.

Most disappointing is Siddharth, whose portrayal of Arjun remains curiously wooden throughout - an emotional flatline in a role that demands nuanced transformation.

Technically, Test offers moments of genuine accomplishment. Cinematographer Viraj Singh Gohil crafts visually striking frames, particularly during the cricket sequences that convincingly recreate the tension of international play. Singer-turned-composer Shakthisree Gopalan's score provides emotional texture, though it occasionally overcompensates for the script's emotional shortcomings.

The film's third act descends into thriller territory, attempting to heighten stakes through match-fixing intrigue and ethical dilemmas.

However, these elements feel hastily implemented compared to the measured character establishment of earlier scenes. Resolutions arrive too conveniently, undermining the moral complexity the film previously established and revealing a fundamental unwillingness to fully commit to its darker implications.

Test ultimately reflects its titular sporting format - lengthy, occasionally rewarding, but lacking the consistent dynamism needed to sustain interest across its duration.

Sashikanth's direction shows promise in individual moments, particularly in his approach to scene transitions and visual storytelling, but the overall execution falls short of the ambition evident in the premise.

Like its characters caught between dreams and reality, Test exists in a liminal space between thoughtful character study and conventional thriller, never fully succeeding as either.