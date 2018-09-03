NPCC Invites Applications For Site Engineer (Civil) Posts

NPCC Recruitment 2018 For Site Engineer (Civil) Posts

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) has invited applications for recruitment to 12 posts of Site Engineer (Civil). NPCC seeks applications from eligible candidates for recruitment on contract basis for different ongoing projects in the states of Karnataka, Tamilnadu & Kerala) of this zone. Candidates with Bachelor in Civil Engineering from Recognized University / Institute (Regular Course ) from Recognized by UGC/ AICTE) are eligible to apply for the post. Details of the recruitment is available on the official website npcc.gov.in.

The upper age limit to apply is 40 years. Reservation and relaxation will be given to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Ex-Servicemen/ PWD as per extant Government orders.

Interested candidates shall have to apply in the application format as available on the official website of NPCC at npccindia.com. 'Candidates are advised to keep their e-mail ID active at least for one year. No change in email ID will be allowed once entered. All future correspondence shall be sent via e-mail only,' reads the job notice. Candidates should also deposit Rs 500 as application fee along with the application. SC/ST/PWD Candidates are exempted from submission of application fee. Candidates shall have to send the completed application form along with signed photocopies of testimonials to Zonal Manager, NPCC Ltd., No.1316, 2nd Cross, KHB Colony, Magadi Road, Bengaluru-560079.

