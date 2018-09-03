APDCL Assam Notifies Jobs For Engineering Graduates, Diploma Holders

APDCL Recruitment 2018 For 268 Manager, Other Posts

268 vacancies have been notified by Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) for which engineering graduates and diploma holders. Online registration will begin on September 5 and interested candidates can apply till September 25. Law graduates and those with MBBS degree can apply for Assistant Manager (Law) and Medical Officer post. For Assistant Manager (Human Resource) post, candidates with MBA/ PGDBM / PGDM or Equivalent in Human Resource Management/ Personnel Management are eligible. Interested can check the notification at the official website apdcl.org. Vacancies are also available at Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited and Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited.

'Minimum 60% marks in the qualifying examination of Diploma/ Degree/ MCA/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM or Equivalent courses for the above mentioned posts is required. In case of SC/ ST candidates, Minimum 50% marks in the qualifying examination of Diploma/ Degree/ MCA/ MBA/ PGDBM/ PGDM or Equivalent courses for the above mentioned posts is required,' reads the job notification.

The age limit to apply for Group A post is 21-44 years. For group B post where Diploma candidates can apply, the age limit is 18-44 years. 'The upper age limit is relaxed up to 47 (Forty Seven) years for OBC/MOBC candidates, 49 (Forty nine) years for SC/ST candidates & 45 (Forty Five) for Departmental candidates,' reads the notice.

