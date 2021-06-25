National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) Notifies Jobs For Civil, Electrical Engineers

NPCC recruitment 2021 for 6 site engineer post announced. Interview on July 19.

National Projects Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) has invited applications to recruit site engineers for which civil and electrical engineers are eligible. The recruitment will be on contract basis for a period of one year for various construction in North East Zone. The NPCC will conduct walk-in interview on July 19. "The walk-in- interview will be held on 19th July 2021 on 10 AM onwards at NPCC Limited, North East Zonal Office, House No. 10, Housing Colony, Rangamancha Path, Rukmininagar, Guwahati-781006," it has notified. The entry of candidates will be permitted till 2 pm, it has said.

Job Details, Application Forms

A total of 6 vacancies have been announced out of which 5 are for civil engineer post.

The consolidated remuneration is Rs 33,750 per month.

Candidate should have BE/ B Tech in Civil Engineering (at least 60% marks in aggregate) with atleast 1 year of work experience in the relevant field can appear for interview. "6. Applicants having work experience in Private Sector Organizations are required to submit an experience certificate on the letter head of the Company having details of the Company," the NPCC has said. The upper age limit is 40 years as on May 31.

On the interview day, candidates have been asked to carry RT-PCR negative report. Those candidates who have taken both doses of vaccine will be exempted from producing the RT-PCR report. "14. RT-PCR negative test results done within 72 hours should be produced before the interview. Candidates who have taken both the doses of vaccine will allow to interview without RT-PCR test report," the NPCC has said.

