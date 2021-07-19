Indian Navy SSC Officers (Electrical) Registration Started; Details Here

Indian Navy recruitment 2021: The registration process had started on July 16.

The Indian Navy has invited applications from unmarried men for Short Service Commission Officers for Electrical Branch - January '22 course. The application window is available on the official website of the Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration process had started on July 16 and will be concluded on July 30.

"Online Application window for SSC Officer in Electrical Branch - Jan 22 Course is available from 16 Jul to 30 Jul 2021," a notification posted on the official website of the Indian Navy said.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to a notification released by the Indian Navy, an exception is being made in the public interest wherein no INET (O) entrance examination is being held for shortlisting candidate for SSB or Services Selection Board. The final merit list for induction will be prepared based only on SSB marks.

Indian Navy recruitment: How to apply

Candidates are to register and fill application on Indian Navy website joinindiannavy.gov.in for SSC officers recruitment. To save time during the application submission window, according to the official notification, candidates can fill in their details and upload documents in advance.

Click here for more Jobs News