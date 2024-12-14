Advertisement

Indian Navy 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Registration Closes Next Week, Check Steps To Apply

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 36 posts.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy will close the application process for the 10+2 (BTech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) - Jan 2025 next week, on December 20. This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 36 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

  • Go to the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link "Indian Navy Recruitment 2024"
  • You will be redirected to a new page
  • Fill out the form with the required details
  • Submit the application form
  • Save the application form for future use

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examination from any recognized board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII).

Candidates must have appeared for the JEE (Main) - 2024 exam (for BE/BTech). The call-up for the Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued based on the JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) - 2024 published by NTA.

Training

Selected candidates will be admitted as cadets for the four-year BTech course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Electronics & Communication Engineering, as per Naval requirements.

After completing the course, a BTech degree will be awarded by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to the cadets.

Then, cadets will be sent to the Executive and Technical Branch (Engineering & Electrical) as per the extant policy.

All training charges, including books and reading materials, will be borne by the Indian Navy. They will also be provided with entitled clothing and messing.

