Indian Navy Invites Applications For Sailors In Medical Branch, Check Details

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2024: The Indian Navy is currently accepting applications from unmarried male candidates for the recruitment of sailors in the Medical Branch as SSR (Medical Assistant) for the November 2024 batch. These vacancies will be allocated based on states. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. The registration window opened on September 7 and will close on September 17. Shortlisting will be done on a state-wise basis, considering the aggregate percentage in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have completed their 12th grade with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (PCB) from a recognised board, securing at least 50% overall and a minimum of 40% in each subject. Applicants should be born between November 1, 2003, and April 30, 2007.

Selection Process

The selection process includes two stages:

Stage 1: Shortlisting of candidates will be based on the 10+2 PCB marks.

Stage 2: Physical Fitness Test (PFT), written examination, and medical examination conducted at designated Indian Navy centres.

Written Examination

The exam will be objective-type, conducted in both English and Hindi, and will consist of 100 questions divided across four sections: English, Science, Biology, and General Awareness/Reasoning Ability. Each section will carry 25 marks.

The difficulty level of the exam will be equivalent to the 10+2 standard. The syllabus is available on the official website.

The duration of the exam is one hour, and candidates must pass each section as well as the overall exam.

Application Fee

A non-refundable fee of Rs 60 plus GST is to be paid online.

Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2024: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Select the 'Apply Online' link on the homepage.

Fill in the registration details and submit them.

Log in to your account.

Complete the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Basic training is scheduled to begin in November 2024 at INS Chilka, Odisha, followed by professional training.

Pay and Benefits

Stipend: During training, a monthly stipend of Rs 14,600 will be provided.

Salary: After completing training, sailors will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix with a salary between Rs 21,700 and Rs 69,100. They will also receive an MSP of Rs 5,200 per month plus applicable DA.

Promotions: Sailors can be promoted up to the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer-I (Level 8 of the Defence Pay Matrix: Rs 47,600-Rs 1,51,100), with additional MSP and DA. Opportunities to become commissioned officers are also available for those who qualify through exams and selection boards.

Perquisites

Sailors are provided with books, uniforms, food, and accommodation during their training and service.

They are entitled to medical treatment, leave travel concessions for themselves and dependents, group housing benefits, and other perks, including annual and casual leave, children's education, and house rent allowances.

Post-retirement benefits include a pension, gratuity, and leave encashment, subject to government regulations.

Insurance

Sailors are covered under a contributory insurance scheme with a sum insured of Rs 75 lakhs.

Merit List

The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in the Stage-II written exam, along with qualification in the PFT and Recruitment Medical Examination.

The merit list will be prepared state-wise, and the cut-off marks for the call-up letters for training at INS Chilka will vary by state.

Important Instructions For Exam Day

Mobile phones and communication devices are prohibited in the exam venue, and violations may lead to disciplinary action.

Candidates are advised to apply early and avoid submitting multiple applications, as duplicate submissions will result in disqualification.

The Indian Navy's decision regarding a candidate's eligibility for the PFT and written exam is final.

Misbehaviour or disorderly conduct during the examination will result in the cancellation of candidature.

Providing false domicile information will lead to disqualification at any stage of the recruitment process, including post-training.

Check Detailed Notification Here