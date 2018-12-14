Indian Navy Sailor Recruitment 2018: 500 Vacancies Announced For Artificer Apprentice Posts

500 Vacancies Announced In Artificer Apprentice Sailor Posts In Indian Navy

Indian Navy has notified for 500 Sailor vacancies in Artificer Apprentice (AA) August 2019 batch. Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India. According to an advertisement by the Indian Navy, candidates who have qualified 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and at least one subject from Chemistry or Biology or Computer Science along with are eligible to apply for these posts.

The candidates should be born between August 1999 to July 30, 2002 (both dates inclusive), according to the notification.

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month will be admissible.

On successful completion of initial training, the candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (21,700- 69,100).

The Navy had earlier announced December 14, 2018 as the date for commencing the registration, however, a public notice posted on the official website of the force said the date has been postponed.

"Online application dates for SSR, MR Aug 2019 and AA 146 batches, has been postponed. Firm dates will be published on this website & newspapers," said the notice.

Selection process

Selection of recruits is based on the order of merit on their performance in computer-based Examination, qualifying Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and fitness in Medical Examinations.

In the computer-based examination, the question paper will be computer-based with a total of 100 questions, each carrying 01 mark. The question paper will be bilingual (Hindi and English) and objective type (multiple-choice).

The question paper will comprise of four sections i.e. English, Science, Mathematics and General Knowledge. The standard of the question paper will be that of 10+2 and the syllabus for the examination is available on website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Duration of examination will be one hour.

Results of the online examination will be announced tentatively after 30 days.

Approximately 1500 candidates who have scored highest marks in examination will be called for PFT and preliminary recruitment medical Examination, which may take 1-2 days. Remaining candidates will only receive their online examination marks.

The training for the course will commence in August 2019, with 9 weeks Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. The initial engagement is subject to successful completion of training. The initial engagement is for a period of 20 years.

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 205 (Rupees Two hundred five only) through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI.

Admit card will be issued for the, examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and who, are entitled to waiver of examination fee.

How to apply

The candidates can apply online only on the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Candidates will need to register themselves on the website with e-mail ID, if not registered already.

The Applicants must ensure that while filling their application form, they are providing their valid and active e-mail IDs and mobile numbers.

Online applications will be further scrutinised for eligibility and may be rejected at any stage if found not eligible in any respect.

