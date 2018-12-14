2,500 Vacancies In Senior Secondary Recruit Sailor Positions In Indian Navy; Details Here

Online application for these Indian Navy positions will be held on joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Indian Navy has announced 2500 Sailor vacancies in Senior Secondary Recruit (SSR) August 2019 batch. Online applications are invited from unmarried male candidates, who fulfill eligibility conditions as laid down by the Government of India, are allowed to apply for these positions. The recruitment examinations for this Indian Navy SSR Sailor recruitment will be conducted in February 2019. According to the Indian Navy, candidates who have qualified 10+2 examination with 60% or more marks in aggregate with Maths and Physics and also with at least one subject from Chemistry or Biology or Computer Science are eligible to apply for these posts.

Online application process for these positions will be held on the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The candidates should be born between August 1999 to July 30, 2002 (both dates inclusive), according to the notification.

During the initial training period, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per month will be admissible.

On successful completion of initial training, the candidates will be placed in Level 3 of the Defence Pay Matrix (Rs. 21,700- 69,100).

The Navy had earlier announced December 14, 2018 as the date for commencing the registration, however, a public notice posted on the official website of the force said the date has been postponed.

"Online application dates for SSR, MR Aug 2019 and AA 146 batches, has been postponed. Firm dates will be published on this website & newspapers," said the notice.

Call up letters cum admit card for online examination indicating date, time and place, which are scheduled during Feb 2019, would be required to be downloaded from the official website www.joinindiannavy.gov.in tentatively by end Jan 2019.

Only Electronic mode of communication will be used while contacting the candidates at all stages of recruitment.

