Indian Navy Recruitment 2018: Apply For Trade Apprentice Vacancies At Naval Dockyard

Indian Navy has released a recruitment notification for 275 posts of Trade Apprentice. The training period will be two year for Pipe Fitter trade and one year for all other trades. The apprenticeship is available at Naval Dockyard Apprentices School, Visakhapatnam, [DAS (Vzg)] for the Training Years 2019-20/21 batches in accordance with Apprentices Act 1961 and Apprentices (amendment) Act 2014.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 10th with minimum 50% marks and ITI(NCVT) in related trade with minimum 65% marks.

The candidate should have been born on or between 01-04-1998 and 01-04-2005. Check official notification for age relaxation norms.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria will have to first register themselves on web portal www.apprenticeship.gov.in under NAPS scheme by December 5, 2018. After registration on this portal, they will then have to apply for Apprenticeship Training at Naval Dockyard, Andhra Pradesh establishment at web portal.

There is no application fee. Candidates need to apply for the apprenticeship on the Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam website by December 5, 2018.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to appear in a written examination which will be conducted on January 31, 2019. The result for the written examination will be announced on February 1, 2019. Those who qualify in the written examination will be called for an interview in February. The training of selected candidates will begin in April 2019.

