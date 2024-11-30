Advertisement

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 275 Posts, Check Details

ITI certificate holders will receive a stipend of Rs 7,700 for one year and Rs 8,050 for two years.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: The Naval Dockyard Apprentices School (DAS), Visakhapatnam, under the Ministry of Defence (Navy), has released the Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024 notification. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 275 vacancies across various trades.

The official notification states: "Candidates who wish to avail of the reservation benefit for Ex-servicemen (including children of Ex-servicemen) must submit a 'Service and Release Certificate' issued by the Competent Authority. If the child was born after the release of the Ex-serviceman, a family/dependence certificate issued by the Zilla Sainik Board will be required. Similarly, children of serving Armed Forces personnel must submit a service certificate issued by the concerned unit/office of their parents."

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
Written examination for all trades: 28 February 2025
Declaration of written exam results: 04 March 2025
Exam dates: 07 March 2025 to 12 March 2025

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

Shortlisting for Written Exam: Candidates will be shortlisted based on SSC/Matriculation and ITI marks.
Written Examination: An OMR-based exam with 75 multiple-choice questions (Mathematics: 30, General Science: 30, General Knowledge: 15) in English will be conducted for one hour.

Interview: Candidates will be called for interviews based on written exam merit in a 1:2 ratio per vacancy.

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Documents Required

  • During Interview
  • SSC/Matriculation Marks Certificate
  • ITI Marks Certificate
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • PwD Certificate (if applicable)
  • Ex-serviceman/Armed Forces Personnel Certificate (if applicable)
  • NCC Certificate (if applicable)
  • Self-attested photocopies of all certificates
  • Sports Certificates (if applicable)

Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Stipend

