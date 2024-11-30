Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply Online For 275 Posts, Check Details

The official notification states: "Candidates who wish to avail of the reservation benefit for Ex-servicemen (including children of Ex-servicemen) must submit a 'Service and Release Certificate' issued by the Competent Authority. If the child was born after the release of the Ex-serviceman, a family/dependence certificate issued by the Zilla Sainik Board will be required. Similarly, children of serving Armed Forces personnel must submit a service certificate issued by the concerned unit/office of their parents."
Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
Written examination for all trades: 28 February 2025
Declaration of written exam results: 04 March 2025
Exam dates: 07 March 2025 to 12 March 2025
Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Selection Process
Shortlisting for Written Exam: Candidates will be shortlisted based on SSC/Matriculation and ITI marks.
Written Examination: An OMR-based exam with 75 multiple-choice questions (Mathematics: 30, General Science: 30, General Knowledge: 15) in English will be conducted for one hour.
Interview: Candidates will be called for interviews based on written exam merit in a 1:2 ratio per vacancy.
Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Documents Required
- During Interview
- SSC/Matriculation Marks Certificate
- ITI Marks Certificate
- Aadhaar Card
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- PwD Certificate (if applicable)
- Ex-serviceman/Armed Forces Personnel Certificate (if applicable)
- NCC Certificate (if applicable)
- Self-attested photocopies of all certificates
- Sports Certificates (if applicable)
Indian Navy Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Stipend
ITI certificate holders will receive a stipend of Rs 7,700 for one year and Rs 8,050 for two years.