Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2024 Out, Check Steps To Download

Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2024: The Indian Navy has issued the admit card for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET-01/2024). Candidates who have applied for the posts can now download their admit cards from the official Indian Navy website, joinindiannavy.gov.in. They are required to enter their login credentials to access the admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 741 positions, including Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop), Chargeman (Factory), Chargeman (Mechanic), Scientific Assistant, Draughtsman (Construction), Fireman, Fire Engine Driver, Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, Multi-Tasking Staff (Ministerial), and more.

Indian Navy INCET 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Indian Navy, incet.cbt-exam.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'INCET-01/2024'

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, such as your registered mobile number and password

Step 5: Check and download the INCET admit card

Step 6: Take a hard copy for future reference

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Posts

Chargeman (various disciplines): 29

Scientific Assistant: 4

Draughtsman (Construction): 2

Multi-Tasking Staff: 16

Fireman: 444

Tradesman Mate: 161

Pest Control Worker: 18

Fire Engine Driver: 58

Cook: 9

Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test Recruitment 2024: Educational Criteria

The educational eligibility criteria vary depending on the post for which a candidate is applying. Candidates are encouraged to check the official notification for specific qualifications on the Indian Navy portal.

Indian Navy INCET Recruitment 2024: Age Limit

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop) and Chargeman (Factory): Between 18-25 years

Scientific Assistant and Chargeman (Mechanic): Not exceeding 30 years

Draughtsman (Construction): Between 18-25 years

Fireman and Fire Engine Driver: Between 18-27 years

Tradesman Mate, Pest Control Worker, Cook, and Multi-Tasking Staff (Ministerial): Between 18-25 years