Indian Navy Releases New Exam Date For INCET 2024, Check Complete Schedule

The Indian Navy has released the revised exam schedule for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 01/2024. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will now be held in the last week of November 2024, following its postponement from the original September date due to technical and administrative issues. A fresh admit card will be issued soon.

"Dear Candidates, INCET-01/2024 has been tentatively scheduled for the last week of November 2024. Fresh admit cards will be issued shortly," the official notice on the recruitment website states.

The exam is a crucial step for those wishing to join the Indian Navy in various civilian roles.

Candidates registered for the exam are advised to regularly check the official Indian Navy recruitment website for updates, as admit cards will be released soon. The recruitment drive aims to fill various civilian positions, including Fireman, Tradesman Mate, Fire Engine Driver, Pest Control Worker, Chargeman (Mechanic), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Chargeman (Factory), Cook, Scientific Assistant, and Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop).

Vacancy Details

Fireman: 444

Tradesman Mate: 161

Fire Engine Driver: 58

Pest Control Worker: 18

Chargeman (Mechanic): 18

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS): 16

Chargeman (Factory): 10

Cook: 9

Scientific Assistant: 4

Chargeman (Ammunition Workshop): 1

Indian Navy Recruitment 2024: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official website, incet.cbt-exam.in

Click on the 'INCET 2024' link on the homepage.

Click on the 'Download Admit Card' link when the new window opens.

Enter your required details and submit.

Your hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

CBT Exam Pattern

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will consist of 100 questions, divided into four sections, each worth 25 marks.

The sections are:

General Intelligence

General Awareness

English Language

Quantitative Aptitude

Candidates should focus on these subjects for thorough preparation. Following the CBT, a Physical Standard Test (PST) and Skill Test will be held for certain positions. In the final stage of the recruitment process, document verification and a medical check-up will be conducted.