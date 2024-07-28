Advertisement
Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2023 Result Declared, Details Here

INCET 2023 Result: Provisionally selected candidates will receive call letters via registered email or by post to the address mentioned in their online application form.

INCET 2023 Result: The exam was held from February 3 to 5, 2024.
INCET 2023 Result: The Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (INCET) 2023 results have been declared. The recruitment exam was conducted for 910 posts, including Chargeman (42), Tradesman Mate (610), and Senior Draughtsman (258). The exam was held from February 3 to 5, 2024. Those who appeared can access the merit list by visiting the official website.

The answer key for the exam was released on March 7, 2024.

Indian Navy INCET 2023 Result: Cut-off

INCET 2023 Result: The cut-off marks are as follows

  • Unreserved: 89
  • SC: 66
  • ST: 60
  • OBC: 84
  • EWS: 69
  • ESM: 35
  • PwBDs (VH): 74
  • PwBDs (HH): 51
  • PwBDs (OH): 66
  • PwBDs (Others): 40

The candidates' selection is provisional and subject to verification of original certificates supporting the essential eligibility criteria (age, education, caste, PwBDs, ESM, etc.) as of the closing date of the online application.

Provisionally selected candidates will receive call letters via registered email or by post to the address mentioned in their online application form. They will have to report to the specified venue on the date and time indicated in the call letter for pre-appointment formalities.

"It should be noted that merely calling candidates for verification of the documents/medical examination etc. does not, in any way, entitle them to employment/appointment in the Indian Navy," the official notice specifies.

"Candidates may need to stay for one or two days to complete the verification of documents, so they should make their arrangements accordingly," it states.

"Though every care has been taken in publishing this list, the Indian Navy shall not be responsible for any inadvertent errors. The Indian Navy reserves the right to rectify errors and omissions, if any. No correspondence will be entertained from candidates who did not qualify," the notice reads.

