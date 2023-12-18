Indian Navy CET 2023: Registration Begins For Recruitment To 910 Posts

Indian Navy CET 2023: Interested and eligible individuals can apply at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The application process for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test (CET) commenced on Monday. Interested and eligible individuals can apply by visiting the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is December 31. The recruitment drive aims to fill up 910 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Chargeman: 42 posts

Senior Draughtsman: 258 posts

Tradesman Mate: 610 posts

Selection process:

Candidates will have to take a computer-based examination comprising multiple-choice questions in both English and Hindi. The examination paper will be of 100 marks, consisting of 100 questions. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes.

Indian Navy CET 2023 examination fee:

General and OBC category candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 295, while SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Serviceman and women candidates are exempted from the fee payment.

Educational qualification:

The educational qualification for a tradesman mate is 10th Pass and ITI; for chargeman, one should have a BSc/Diploma degree in the respective discipline, while a senior draughtsman should possess ITI/Diploma in the respective discipline.

Indian Navy CET 2023- steps to apply

Go to the official website at joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Click on the "Join Navy" option on the homepage.

Go to the "Ways to Join" section and choose "Civilians."

Access the INICET 2023 link.

Fill out the application form with the necessary details.

Upload all the required documents as per the provided instructions.

Submit the completed application form.

Print a copy of the application for your records.

Candidates can review the eligibility criteria and additional details in the detailed notification here.