Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test For Chargeman Post

Indian Navy Recruitment 2019 For Chargeman Post

Indian Navy has invited application for the Civilian Entrance Test for Chargeman (Mechanic and Ammunition & Explosive) post. Recruitment to the group "B", 'Non-Industrial' post will be done through entrance exam. A total of 172 vacancies have been announced for recruitment. Candidates with Diploma in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics or Production Engineering or Chemical Engineering within 30 years of age are eligible for the post. Applicants must have two years of working experience in the relevant field. Applications should be submitted at the official website before April 28. Online registration process will open on April 16.

The entrance exam will be online computer based test and will comprise 100 objective type questions based on syllabus specified by the Indian Navy.

"Exact date, time and venue of online test will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates on registered mobile phone number/e-mail ID," reads the official notice.

In February, 554 vacancies were announced to be filled at Headquarters Eastern Naval Command Visakhapatnam, Headquarters Western Naval Command Mumbai and Headquarters Southern Naval Command Kochi. Online registration is over.

