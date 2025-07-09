India Successfully Tests Indigenous Anti-Submarine Rocket System

India has tested an extended range anti-submarine rocket system that is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's fire power. The user trials of Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) have been successfully carried out from warship INS Kavaratti from June 23 to July 7, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian Navy and the industry involved in development and trials of the system.

"He has added that the successful induction of this system will boost the striking power of the Indian Navy," Singh's office said on 'X'.

The rocket system is a totally indigenous anti-submarine weapon.

"It has twin-rocket motor configuration to meet a wide spectrum of range requirements with high accuracy and consistency," the Indian Navy said.

A total of 17 ERASRs were successfully test evaluated at different ranges.

All the specified objectives of the trials such as range performance, electronic time fuze functioning and warhead functioning were successfully demonstrated, the Navy said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)