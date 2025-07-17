Indian Navy's Next Generation Stealth Frigate INS Nilgiri Docks In Chennai

The Indian Navy's newest indigenously built stealth frigate INS Nilgiri, docked in Chennai on Thursday on her maiden visit, marking a momentous occasion as she touched the shore of the State which inspired her name.

The Navy's first of the seven next-generation stealth frigates, INS Nilgiri is now on a maiden homecoming to Chennai. Equipped with cutting-edge weapons and sensors, it multiplies India's operational might, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry public relations official.

The ship's name is inspired by the majestic Nilgiri Hills, also known as the Blue Mountains of Tamil Nadu, which embody the spirit of strength, courage, resilience, and a rich heritage.

Commissioned on January 15, 2025, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, INS Nilgiri is the lead vessel of the Project 17A (P 17A) class of stealth guided-missile frigates.

INS Nilgiri stands as a testament to India's growing prowess in shipbuilding and maritime capabilities, having been built indigenously under Project 17A.

"The maiden visit of INS Nilgiri to Chennai symbolises a proud homecoming, bridging the connection between the mountains and the seas. This visit highlights the ship's heritage and its role in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests," according to the press statement.

It is a shining example of the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and a proud representation of India's indigenous shipbuilding capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The ship is commanded by Captain Nitin Kapoor, the Commissioning Commanding Officer and the crew contains over 27 officers and 250 sailors. It was designed by the Warship Design Bureau and built indigenously at Mazagon Dock, Mumbai, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata.

Measuring 149 metres in length with a displacement of around 6,670 tonnes, the vessel, locally designed by the Directorate of Naval Design, has reduced radar cross-section and infrared signatures.

The frigate has a capacity to accommodate 226 personnel. Its armaments include Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles, eight BrahMos anti-ship supersonic cruise missiles, along with close-in weapon systems and torpedo launchers. Propulsion is provided by a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) system, enabling speeds of up to 32 knots and offering a range exceeding 5,500 nautical miles at economical cruising speed.

The ship, with its motto "Adrish Yabalam, Ajeya Shaurayam" had reached its homeport Visakhapatnam

