'Wings Of Gold' For Sub Lt Astha Poonia, 1st Woman Fighter Pilot In Navy: 5 Points

Sub Lieutenant Astha Poonia has become the first woman to enter the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Navy. She may fly the MiG-29K one day. Women are already serving as pilots and officers in maritime reconnaissance roles in the Indian Navy.

Here's a brief look at women fighter pilots in navies around the world Sub Lt Poonia received the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air). Her historic achievement that captured the spotlight is also a moment that stands as a testament to the Indian Navy's commitment to gender inclusivity and its efforts to empower women under the broader vision of Nari Shakti (women power). The induction of the woman officer as a naval fighter pilot not only shatters a long-standing glass ceiling but also sends a message that women officers are equally capable of matching their male counterparts in the most demanding combat roles. Several countries have allowed women to be navy fighter pilots, reflecting a growing trend. The US has had women flying combat aircraft, including carrier-borne combat pilots, since the 1990s. Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) Royal Navy have women flying combat jets. In Israel, women have a history of flying combat missions, with restrictions lifted in 1995. China too has started recruiting women for naval aviation, including the fighter stream.

