'Wings Of Gold' For Sub Lt Astha Poonia, 1st Woman Fighter Pilot In Navy: 5 Points

Sub Lieutenant Astha Poonia receives the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli
New Delhi:
Sub Lieutenant Astha Poonia has become the first woman to enter the fighter pilot stream of the Indian Navy. She may fly the MiG-29K one day. Women are already serving as pilots and officers in maritime reconnaissance roles in the Indian Navy.
Here's a brief look at women fighter pilots in navies around the world
- Sub Lt Poonia received the prestigious 'Wings of Gold' from Rear Admiral Janak Bevli, Assistant Chief of the Naval Staff (Air).
- Her historic achievement that captured the spotlight is also a moment that stands as a testament to the Indian Navy's commitment to gender inclusivity and its efforts to empower women under the broader vision of Nari Shakti (women power).
- The induction of the woman officer as a naval fighter pilot not only shatters a long-standing glass ceiling but also sends a message that women officers are equally capable of matching their male counterparts in the most demanding combat roles.
- Several countries have allowed women to be navy fighter pilots, reflecting a growing trend. The US has had women flying combat aircraft, including carrier-borne combat pilots, since the 1990s. Britain's Royal Air Force (RAF) Royal Navy have women flying combat jets.
- In Israel, women have a history of flying combat missions, with restrictions lifted in 1995. China too has started recruiting women for naval aviation, including the fighter stream.