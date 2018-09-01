Clerk Jobs At DPS-Department Of Atomic Energy: Know How To Apply

Directorate of Purchase and Stores (DPS), Department of Atomic Energy has invited application for recruitment to 34 Upper Division Clerk posts. The posts otherwise notified as Junior Purchase Assistant/ Junior Storekeeper are available in DPS Mumbai, regional units of DPS all over India and in AERB, Mumbai. Graduates in the age group of 18-27 years are eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must have secured minimum 50% marks in the qualifying degree. Online application can be submitted at recruit.barc.gov.in or dpspdae.gov.in on or before September 30, 2018.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written exam (tier 1 and tier 2). The exam will be held at Mumbai which will be followed by document verification. The written exam will comprise of questions from General English, General Knowledge, General Intelligence and Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 2 hours to attempt. Visually handicapped candidates will be given 40 minutes extra.

There will also be descriptive paper of 100 marks which will assess the English Language and Comprehension of candidates. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours (4 hours for visually handicapped candidates).

Only those candidates who qualify the tier 1 exam, will be allowed to appear for the tier 2 exam.

