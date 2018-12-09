IIT Delhi Notifies Recruitment For Institute Of Eminence (IoE) Office

IIT Delhi Recruitment 2018 For 50 Executive Assistant Posts

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has invited application for recruitment to Executive Assistant post. A total of 50 vacancies have been notified by the IIT to be filled up in the Institute of Eminence (IoE) Office. The tenure of the post is one year extendable up to 5 years based on the performance of the candidate. Candidates with, 'Masters degree with 55% marks from a recognized university/ B.Tech with minimum 2 years experience in Project management or in academic administration,' are eligible to apply for the post as per the eligibility criteria set by IIT Delhi.

The recruiting body will give preference will be given to MBA qualifiers from a reputed institute.

Applicants must be below 45 years of age. The last date for submission of application is December 20.

Candidates will be selected through written test which will be based on the data analysis and communication skills. Candidates who score more than 60% marks, in the written test, will be called for group discussion and personal interview.

On the other hand, application process for recruitment to various non-academic posts will end on December 10. IIT Delhi had notified 112 vacancies in November. Candidates, with the required eligibility criteria, who wish to join the institute can apply online now. The Institute will conduct written test / trade test/ computer test for the shortlisted candidates in the phased manner.

