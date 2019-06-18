IBPS RRB Application Process Begins

IBPS RRB 2019 Apply Online At Ibps.in. Last Date July 4

IBPS has begun the recruitment process for Regional Rural Banks (RRB) or the Grameen banks today. A total of 45 grameen banks are participating in the recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply here. The last date for submission of applications is July 4. IBPS will select candidates on the basis of two online exams and interview. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with appropriate authority. Applicants should have proficiency in the local language.

IBPS RRB 2019: Know How To Apply

Last year the IBPS RRB recruitment process had started on June 8 and 56 grameen banks had participated in the recruitment process.

IBPS RRB 2019: Important Dates

IBPS will conduct pre-exam training for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Minority Communities for the Post of Officer Scale-I. The training will be held at Warangal, Anantapur, Naharlagun (Papumpare), Guwahati, Ajmer, Raibareilly, Guntur, Raipur, Gandhinagar, Srinagar, Lucknow, Mandi, Jammu, Ranchi, Dharwad, Varanasi, Mallapuram, Patna, Imphal, Jodhpur, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Salem, Howrah, Moradabad, Puducherry, Ludhiana , Gorakhpur, Rohtak, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Agartala, Muzaffarpur, Dehradun, and Nagpur.

