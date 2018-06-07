IBPS RRB 2018 Notification Released; Check State Wise Vacancy Details

Candidates should note that, 'A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.'
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply. However for the Officer post graduates in specific disciplines will be eligible to apply.
For Office Assistant and Officer (Assistant Manager Scale 1) post proficiency in local language is a must to apply. For other posts of Officer, candidates need to have one/ two/ five years of working experience.
State Wise Vacancy Details (Office Assistant)
- Andhra Pradesh: 391 posts
- Arunachal Pradesh: 4 posts
- Assam: 17 posts
- Bihar: 201 posts
- Chhattisgarh: 114 posts
- Gujarat: 164 posts
- Haryana: 64 posts
- Himachal Pradesh: 68 posts
- Jammu and Kashmir: 80 posts
- Jharkhand: 121 posts
- Karnataka: 305 posts
- Kerala: No Vacancies
- Madhya Pradesh: 178 posts
- Maharashtra: 175 posts
- Manipur: No Vacancies
- Meghalaya: No Vacancies
- Mizoram: 35 posts
- Nagaland: 1 post
- Odisha: 300 posts
- Puducherry: 24 posts
- Punjab: 145 posts
- Rajasthan: 393 posts
- Tamil Nadu: 433 posts
- Telangana: 296 posts
- Tripura: No Vacancies
- Uttar Pradesh: 1628 posts
- Uttarakhand: 18 posts
- West Bengal: 64 posts
CommentsThe last date for submission of application for IBPS RRB is July 2, 2018.
