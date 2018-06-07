IBPS RRB 2018 Notification Released; Check State Wise Vacancy Details

For IBPS RRB 2018, candidates can apply at ibps.in from June 8 to July 2, 2018.

Jobs | | Updated: June 07, 2018 10:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
IBPS RRB 2018 Notification Released; Check State Wise Vacancy Details

IBPS RRB 2018 Notification: Know How To Apply, Eligibility, Other Details

New Delhi:  IBPS has released the official notification for RRB Common Recruitment Process. Recruitment to Officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will be conducted by IBPS, application process of which will begin tomorrow (June 8, 2018). IBPS will conduct online exam (preliminary phase) in August-September 2018. Pre exam training for both the posts will be held in July-August 2018. The IBPS RRB common recruitment process will include common written exam, common interview and provisional allotment in the regional rural banks. A total of 56 RRBs are participating in the recruitment process.

Candidates should note that, 'A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.'

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply. However for the Officer post graduates in specific disciplines will be eligible to apply.

For Office Assistant and Officer (Assistant Manager Scale 1) post proficiency in local language is a must to apply. For other posts of Officer, candidates need to have one/ two/ five years of working experience.

State Wise Vacancy Details (Office Assistant)
  • Andhra Pradesh: 391 posts
  • Arunachal Pradesh: 4 posts
  • Assam: 17 posts
  • Bihar: 201 posts
  • Chhattisgarh: 114 posts
  • Gujarat: 164 posts
  • Haryana: 64 posts
  • Himachal Pradesh: 68 posts
  • Jammu and Kashmir: 80 posts
  • Jharkhand: 121 posts
  • Karnataka: 305 posts
  • Kerala: No Vacancies
  • Madhya Pradesh: 178 posts
  • Maharashtra: 175 posts
  • Manipur: No Vacancies
  • Meghalaya: No Vacancies
  • Mizoram: 35 posts
  • Nagaland: 1 post
  • Odisha: 300 posts
  • Puducherry: 24 posts
  • Punjab: 145 posts
  • Rajasthan: 393 posts
  • Tamil Nadu: 433 posts
  • Telangana: 296 posts
  • Tripura: No Vacancies
  • Uttar Pradesh: 1628 posts
  • Uttarakhand: 18 posts
  • West Bengal: 64 posts
For Officer post vacancy list, bank wise, is available on the official website.

Comments
The last date for submission of application for IBPS RRB is July 2, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

IBPSIBPS RRB

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffers

................................ Advertisement ................................