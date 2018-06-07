IBPS RRB 2018 Notification Released; Check State Wise Vacancy Details For IBPS RRB 2018, candidates can apply at ibps.in from June 8 to July 2, 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT IBPS RRB 2018 Notification: Know How To Apply, Eligibility, Other Details New Delhi: IBPS has released the official notification for RRB Common Recruitment Process. Recruitment to Officers (Scale 1, 2 and 3) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) will be conducted by IBPS, application process of which will begin tomorrow (June 8, 2018). IBPS will conduct online exam (preliminary phase) in August-September 2018. Pre exam training for both the posts will be held in July-August 2018. The IBPS RRB common recruitment process will include common written exam, common interview and provisional allotment in the regional rural banks. A total of 56 RRBs are participating in the recruitment process.



Candidates should note that, 'A candidate can apply for the Post of Office Assistant (Multipurpose) and can also apply for the Post of Officer. However a candidate can apply for only one post in officer's cadre i.e. for Officer Scale-I or Scale-II or Scale-III.'



Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with Bachelor's degree are eligible to apply. However for the Officer post graduates in specific disciplines will be eligible to apply.



For Office Assistant and Officer (Assistant Manager Scale 1) post proficiency in local language is a must to apply. For other posts of Officer, candidates need to have one/ two/ five years of working experience.



State Wise Vacancy Details (Office Assistant) Andhra Pradesh: 391 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 4 posts

Assam: 17 posts

Bihar: 201 posts

Chhattisgarh: 114 posts

Gujarat: 164 posts

Haryana: 64 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 68 posts

Jammu and Kashmir: 80 posts

Jharkhand: 121 posts

Karnataka: 305 posts

Kerala: No Vacancies

Madhya Pradesh: 178 posts

Maharashtra: 175 posts

Manipur: No Vacancies

Meghalaya: No Vacancies

Mizoram: 35 posts

Nagaland: 1 post

Odisha: 300 posts

Puducherry: 24 posts

Punjab: 145 posts

Rajasthan: 393 posts

Tamil Nadu: 433 posts

Telangana: 296 posts

Tripura: No Vacancies

Uttar Pradesh: 1628 posts

Uttarakhand: 18 posts

West Bengal: 64 posts For Officer post vacancy list, bank wise, is available on the official website.



The last date for submission of application for IBPS RRB is July 2, 2018.



