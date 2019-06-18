IBPS RRB Registration Begins: Key Points To Note

IBPS RRB 2019: Important Points To Know

IBPS RRB registration process has begun and candidates with required educational qualification and work experience can apply latest by July 4. Online applications can be submitted at the official website ibps.in. A total of 45 Regional Rural Banks (RRB) or the grameen banks are participating in the recruitment process this year. Last year the IBPS RRB recruitment process had started on June 8 and 56 grameen banks had participated in the recruitment process.

IBPS RRB 2019: Important Points To Note

This is the eighth edition of the RRB recruitment process that is being conducted by IBPS.

This is the first IBPS RRB recruitment to have implemented the EWS quota.

Registration window will be active till July 4.

Candidates have to register at ibps.in.

The prelims will be held in August. Admit cards will be issued to the candidates, who have successfully registered for the exam, beforehand.

Online application accompanied by payment of application fee will complete the registration process. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

"Candidates are advised to apply for only one post i.e. Scale-I, II and III in Officers' cadre. The applications of candidates applying for more than one post in Officers' cadre will be summarily rejected," reads the official notification.

Interview will be a part of the selection process for Officers post only.

